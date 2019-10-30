Three youths detained for tying firecracker to dog’s tail in Karnataka

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Three youths were detained for allegedly tying a burning cracker to a stray dog's tail at B R Project in Bhadravathi rural police limits on Wednesday. The video of the “inhuman” act, which was circulated widely on social media, had invited the ire of animal lovers.

The detained youths have been identified as Bharath, Nithin and Mithun, all in their 20s. In the video, the youths allegedly tied the burning cracker to the tail of the street dog after caressing the dog. The dog can be seen running out panic while the youths laughing after seeing the plight of the panic-stricken dog. The inhuman act was shot and shared on social media.

The dog was later found to be safe and unharmed.

Soon after the video went viral, many animal lovers expressed their anger at the youths and urged the police to take action against the youths. Shivamogga District Secretary P Manivannan was also urged to take action. Manivannan had instructed the officials concerned to take action.

Meanwhile, Shimoga Animal Rescue Club lodged a complaint with the police, demanding action against the culprits. The forum lodged the complaint based on the details of the registration number of a motorcycle which was seen in the video. Bhadravathi rural police registered the case and detained the youths in this connection. The investigation is continued.