Home States Karnataka

Will remove Tipu references from textbooks 101 per cent, declares CM Yediyurappa

Earlier this month, the BJP MLA from Madikeri Appachu Ranjan had written a letter to the education department seeking the removal of content related to Tipu Sultan from school and college textbooks.

Published: 30th October 2019 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Last year, controversy erupted over Tipu Sultan birth anniversary between the then ruling Congress government and the BJP.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: History books tell us that Tipu Sultan, the 18th-century ruler of Mysore, fought many fierce battles against the British and died fighting during the Fourth Anglo-Mysore War in 1799. But the man who lives on in history books may not survive the BJP government. 

Asked about Tipu Sultan references in English language textbooks ahead of his birth anniversary next month, CM BS Yediyurappa curtly said, "101 per cent, we will not allow such things to happen. We will remove everything.'' Later, when another journalist asked the same question in Kannada, he sobered down a bit and replied, "The government is considering removing references to Tipu Sultan from textbooks.''

Historians in Karnataka reacted in shock, pointing out that this will mean erasing an entire period of history when Tipu waged a series of offensive and defensive battles and carried out several administrative measures many of which continued to be in force for decades in the kingdom of Mysore. How can anyone erase a period of history because of someone's religious beliefs, they asked.   

Earlier this month, the BJP MLA from Madikeri Appachu Ranjan had written a letter to the education department seeking the removal of content related to Tipu Sultan from school and college textbooks as it contained 'wrong information'.

The Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar subsequently wrote a note to the Managing Director of the Karnataka Textbook Society, asking them to invite the MLA and discuss the matter.

It may be recalled that within days of taking over on July 30, the newly formed BJP government led by BS Yediyurappa decided to cancel the Tipu Jayanti celebrations started by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in 2015. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tipu Sultan BS Yediyurappa Tipu Jayanti
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp