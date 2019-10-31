Home States Karnataka

BS Yediyurappa hits 100, confident of completing term

CM said it was central leadership’s decision to have 3 DyCMs in the state,  and hinted he was not in favour of the move

Published: 31st October 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

CM Yediyurappa greets the media in Bengaluru on Wednesday I Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who will be completing 100 days in office on November 2, said the decision to appoint three Deputy Chief Ministers in the state was taken by the party’s central leaders, and that in a national party, he is expected to work within in certain limitations. 

“The appointment of three DyCMs was our central leaders’ decision and with their cooperation, the three are doing good work,” the CM said, indicating that he was not in favour of the appointments. He was interacting with the media at Bengaluru Press Club ahead of his government completing 100 days in office. Though it was known in political circles that the CM did make an attempt to convince the BJP central leadership against creating too many power centres in the state, Govind Karjol, Laxman Savadi and Dr CN Ashwathnarayan were still appointed as DyCMs.

“Our central leaders have full confidence in me, and that is the reason why they have made me CM. In a national party, central leaders expect us to work within limitations. However, they have given me a free hand, and have not questioned my decisions,” he said while responding to a question regarding whether if he is under any pressure from the central leadership.

Trying to allay any doubts over stability of his government, BSY said that he is a “100 per cent” confident of taking everyone along, and completing the remaining three-and-a-half-year term. “You all know how I have administered the state in the last 100 days, and the problems I have faced. It’s the responsibility of a leader and a CM to rectify all these things and move forward. I am making efforts to take everyone, ruling party, Opposition party members, together.”

While the first 100 days of his chief ministership was focused on fighting floods and drought in several districts of the state, Yediyurappa’s next big challenge will be the bypolls on December 5. “Now, the challenge before us is to win all 15 assembly segments in the bypolls. After the SC verdict comes out, I will start visiting the constituencies, as well as the flood and drought-hit areas. We are confident of winning all the seats,” the CM said. 

The disqualified MLAs have approached the Apex Court challenging their disqualification. After hearing their petitions, the court has reserved its order, which is likely to be announced early next month.
Yediyurappa said the state’s financial position and tax collection is good, and will improve in the next two-three months. He also expressed confidence in getting more funds from the Centre for flood relief and development works. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Karnataka BJP
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp