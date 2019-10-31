Home States Karnataka

Congress aspirants from Gokak, Athani lobby hard

Ticket aspirants from Athani, Kagwad and Gokak assembly constituencies have started lobbying for tickets the forthcoming bypolls with senior state Congress leaders.

Published: 31st October 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Ticket aspirants from Athani, Kagwad and Gokak assembly constituencies have started lobbying for tickets the forthcoming bypolls with senior state Congress leaders. Few such aspirants have met former chief minister and Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah, and shown interest in contesting.

Siddaramaiah, who planned to attend Congress party workers meeting at Jamakhandi on Wednesday, had arrived in Belagavi on Tuesday evening. Several ticket aspirants met him and showed their interest in contesting on Wednesday morning at Circuit House in Belagavi, where the former CM was staying.

Athani constituency ticket aspirant Sadashiv Batale and Gokak constituency ticket aspirant Balaji Sawali met Siddaramaiah and requested him to give them a chance. However, Siddaramaiah cleared it with them that candidates have not been confirmed yet, as the verdict on the disqualified MLAs is yet to come. He advised them to strengthen the party in the constituency. 

One among the senior party worker from Gokak, during the meeting, also urged Siddaramaiah to not consider anyone from the Jarkiholi family to contest bye-elections from Gokak. This party worker said that at least this time, the Congress must not give a ticket to any of the Jarkiholi brothers, and that a chance should be given “local, loyal congress party workers”.

He also alleged that Ramesh and Satish Jarkiholi never allow others to grow in Gokak by playing political games. This may result in the Congress facing the heat from local party workers.

