Home States Karnataka

Fishermen oppose New Mangalore Port Trust beaching dredger, demand immediate removal

Deputy Conservator of the port, SS Patnaik, when contacted, said that beaching is normal marine activity and that the vessel will be removed by the company.

Published: 31st October 2019 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

New Mangalore Port Trust.

New Mangalore Port Trust.

By Shreyas Hs
Express News Service

MANGALURU: The New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) now faces opposition from local traditional fishermen for breaching a dredger near Surathkal Light House.

The fishermen claim that despite opposition, the NMPT tug silently pulled and anchored the vessel after sunset when no one was present around the seashore. It should be recalled that after a leak was reported from the dredger named Bhagavati Prem, a team of port officials led by Deputy Conservator on Monday, around 9:15 am swung into action and finally beached the 2007-built vessel at Guddekoppa shore.

The NMPT claimed that they had no option but to beach the vessel in the view of larger public interest and to avoid any sort of oil spillage incident. NMPT also said that the owner of the vessel, M/S Mercator Ltd, had issued notices several times to remove the vessel from the port limits or to keep it in a sound condition so that any untoward incident could be avoided, which was ignored by the company.

A local fisherman, Sudheer S, said that the dredger was anchored for many months at six to eight nautical miles on the sea and at NMPT port limits.

On Monday morning, a NMPT tug was pulling the vessel and the community sensed that they may beach at Guddekoppa. The community members started to shoot videos for a long time to stop the beaching and even signalled.

Following the opposition, the NMPT officials brought the vessel near the shore and indicated that they were simply pulling it on the sea using tug. This continued until sunset.

However, when the fishermen went away at around 8 am, the dredger was beached silently and lights were put off and the captain of the vessel was carried away by the NMPT officials. They beached it very cunningly, Sudheer pointed out. He added that the parking of the vessel will also lead to sea erosion.

Another fisherman said that now the vessel would harm traditional fishing. He said, "As many as 20 boats here do shore fishing using the net and now we face the risk of destruction to our boats and nets. The nets will tear if it touches the blade of the vessel or any sharp material of Bhagavati Prem." 

The fishermen community after a meeting has resolved to demand the immediate removal of this vessel from the shore. 

Manohar Bolar, president of Karnataka Karavali Fishermen' Action Committee, said that the vessel can be towed to the Gujarat coast and should be removed from here. He said, "The fishermen will not allow NMPT or the company to break the vessel at the shore which will lead to oil spillage. The authorities have to fix the problem of the ship and have to tow it from this place. If there is oil spillage, it will have a direct impact on the population of fish."

Deputy Conservator of the port, SS Patnaik, when contacted, said that beaching is normal marine activity and that the vessel will be removed by the company. He said the vessel had to be beached in the larger public interest as another cyclone was on its way.

On asking what would happen if the company owning the dredger abandons the vessel, he said action would be initiated against the company as per the law.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New Mangalore Port Trust Bhagavati Prem
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp