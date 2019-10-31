From gowns to desi khadi at varsity convocations

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A fabric that once played a major role in India’s freedom struggle is now going to be flaunted at all universities and colleges across India at convocation functions. The University Grants Commission (UGC), which has been praising the virtues of khadi, has cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and has sent a circular to all universities and colleges across India to use the fabric for ceremonial dresses on special occasions.

“The honourable Prime Minister has advocated the use of khadi and also emphasised on the revival of handlooms. Mahatma Gandhi used khadi as a weapon during the struggle for Independence, and hence, it is also known as ‘Liveries of Freedom’....the use of khadi and other handlooms will not only give a sense of pride, but also be more comfortable in hot and humid weather,” the UGC has said in the circular.

Confirming this, Prof Hemant Kumar, Vice Chancellor, University of Mysore, said, “The circular says ceremonial dresses are prescribed for special occasions like convocations. It is also “requested” universities and colleges to use khadi or handloom. We will look into it from this year,” he said.

This circular indicates that more than 40,000 universities and colleges will use handloom textiles or khadi for ceremonies. Meanwhile, appreciating the move, prof K R Venugopal, V-C, Bangalore University, said,”It is a good move. We must take pride in our own technology. We will be helping several manufacturing units. The gowns worn traditionally are all Western, and we must showcase and promote our material. I commend this decision and will implement it,” he said.

The UGC circular is signed by its secretary Rajnish Jain, who said that khadi and handloom products are an integral part of Indian culture, and a source of livelihood for lakhs of people.

However, a professor from a medical college said that the circular doesn’t mandate the rule, “Thought it’s not a mandate, since it has come from the UGC, we need to follow it. It also teaches us that tradition can be trendy,” said Ashok Shiralahetty, in-charge V-C, Karnatak University in Dharwad.

Convocations in Karnataka are usually held between December and January, depending on the university. In Karnatak University, it will be held in December, which means the convocation dress has to be designed in the next one month.

Meanwhile, a few students appreciated the move, while others were apprehensive of how khadi would work as a gown. They also wondered what would happen to the ceremonial graduation cap.

“Though we have been hearing about changing the convocation dress for a while, it is a bit strange to start wearing khadi suddenly. But we could maybe design the outfits creatively,” said a student from Christ University, Bengaluru, on condition of anonymity.