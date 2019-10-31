Houseboats to soon dot rivers in Uttara Kannada district

Express News Service

KARWAR: Soon you can enjoy the beauty of the Western Ghats and coastal Karnataka in Uttara Kannada district travelling in a customised houseboat. Aghanashini and Kali — the two major rivers of the district — will have these houseboats running for tourists and operators have already come forward to start the service.

Purushotham S, Deputy Director, Uttara Kannada Tourism Department told TNIE that operators have shown interest in investing in houseboat tourism. “We are discussing it with Uttara Kannada DC Harish Kumar K and the other departments concerned. We will take a final decision in our next tourism meeting,” he said.

At least four investors are keen on investigating in the project. A businessman has given a proposal to set up a houseboat in the Kali river near Karwar. Another resort owner has asked permission for the same in Ganeshgudi of Joida taluk. Rahul Kumar, a tour operator from Karwar, said that at least Rs 1 crore in required to construct a houseboat.

“If the investor wants to make more designs and change the interiors, more money is required. Operators can also purchase houseboats already operating in Kerala. So far, houseboats are found in Karnataka only in Udupi. It is a good option for tourists as the houseboat concept has not really clicked in southern India other than Kerala,” he said.