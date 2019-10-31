Home States Karnataka

Jarkiholi brothers suffer big blow in Gokak with resignation spree

Strong attempts by Congress leaders Satish Jarkiholi and Lakhan Jarkiholi to defeat their brother Ramesh in the upcoming by-elections suffered a massive setback on Wednesday.

Published: 31st October 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Amarnath Jarkiholi, son of disqualified MLA Ramesh, campaigns in Gokak I express

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Strong attempts by Congress leaders Satish Jarkiholi and Lakhan Jarkiholi to defeat their brother Ramesh in the upcoming by-elections suffered a massive setback on Wednesday. Some members of Gokak taluk panchayat from Congress, who belonged to Ramesh’s group, resigned from their posts. What came as another jolt to Satish and Lakhan is that these individuals withdrew their primary memberships from the Congress too.

Even as the ongoing campaign, headed by Satish to ensure Lakhan’s victory in the bypolls, has evoked a tremendous response across the constituency, the abrupt exit of 23 TP members, besides another 15 members who had won seats as independents, has shaken the spirit of all Congress leaders in Gokak. The party is keen to field Lakhan from Gokak, while Ramesh is certain of becoming the BJP candidate, provided he get a clean chit from the Supreme Court in a case relating to his disqualification from the state assembly.

Throughout his six terms as MLA, starting from 1999, Ramesh has been able to establish his stranglehold in most local bodies and cooperative institutions in the taluk, including most GPs, cooperative credit societies and other smaller organisations. While Satish and Lakhan have been able to reach out to a number of voters in their ongoing campaign, their efforts to bring in members of various local bodies, has become a task for them.

Soon after quitting their seats, several Gokak TP members said they would not join any group or form their own faction, as almost all of them are expected to rally behind Ramesh. However, Lakhan is confident that nothing can stop him from defeating Ramesh this time around.

“I am going to be the next MLA of Gokak. I will defeat Ramesh by a big margin. Without our (Satish and my) support, Ramesh could not have won in Gokak,’’ added Lakhan. According to him, the people of Gokak are aware of the way Ramesh who deserted the constituency by indulging in rebel activities for more than a year, and failed to focus on development works. 

While Satish is trying to cover more than two to three GPs in his ongoing campaign, the rival camp also has launched its campaign to rebuild Ramesh’s image. Even Amarnath Jarkiholi, Ramesh’s son, was seen addressing several rallies in various parts of Gokak, and has been getting a good response. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Satish Jarkiholi Lakhan Jarkiholi Gokak Congress
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp