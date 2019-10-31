Home States Karnataka

Mulbagal mourns the loss of its famous crusader Justice N Venkatachala

Urugunte Bitahalli in Mulbagal taluk, Kolar district, is in mourning. Half the village, especially the elders, have left for Bengaluru to pay homage to its son, Justice N Venkatachala. 

Published: 31st October 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Justice Venkatachala’s home

Justice Venkatachala’s home. (Photo | Express)

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

MULBAGAL: Urugunte Bitahalli in Mulbagal taluk, Kolar district, is in mourning. Half the village, especially the elders, have left for Bengaluru to pay homage to its son, Justice N Venkatachala. 
Justice Venkatachala brought honour to his native village, especially after he became the people’s hero, with his indefatigable campaign against corruption.

Muniyappa, a resident, said Venkatachala had brought name and fame to the village. He had visited Urugunte Bitahalli a year ago, though his family members come here regularly and stay. He recalled that people would meet the retired judge in his house, and he would offer fruits and coffee. In the early mornings and evenings, he would walk in his fields with other elderly people, collecting details of the rain pattern and crops grown.

Muniyappa said he often advised the people to work hard and take care of their families. He encouraged them to participate in agricultural activities.

 qVenkatesh, who lives in the house adjacent to Justice Venkatachala’s, said the anti-corruption crusader was keen that his nation be corruption-free, and that every person wakes up and fights the scourge, so that the nation benefited. He wanted government programmes to reach the beneficiaries.
Chandramma, another villager, said about 10 years ago, when she brought to his notice a delay in updation of her revenue records, he collected the details, and to her surprise, the work was done immediately. She said several people from surrounding villages too brought their grievances to him, and he worked to help them. On Wednesday, his family arranged a bus to help the villagers reach Bengaluru to pay tribute.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Justice N Venkatachala
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp