Home States Karnataka

Phone-tap case: CBI may summon son of JDS MLA

 Sleuths from the Central Bureau of Investigation, probing the phone-tapping case, are likely to summon Sharanagouda Kandakur, son of JDS MLA Nagangouda Kandakur of Gurmitkal. 

Published: 31st October 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sleuths from the Central Bureau of Investigation, probing the phone-tapping case, are likely to summon Sharanagouda Kandakur, son of JDS MLA Nagangouda Kandakur of Gurmitkal. It is alleged that Sharanagouda’s phone was allegedly tapped during the Kumaraswamy regime in February 2019, during which a conversation between Sharanagouda, BJP leader Shivangouda Nayak and present Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was recorded.

Sharanagouda is a close confidant of Kumaraswamy and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda. The former PM had even joined him in a protest last week in Yadgir.
Investigators believe that Sharanagouda is the key link between the phone intercepts and recording of the conversation between JDS and BJP leaders at a guesthouse in Devadurga. The CBI, while investigating the illegal phone-tapping case where several politicians’ phones were allegedly intercepted, found that Sharanagouda’s phone was also tapped.

According to sources, Sharanagouda’s phone was intercepted, and on Febraury 6, an audio was recorded in which BJP leaders allegedly tried to convince him to meet them at a guesthouse in Devadurga. According to a confirmed source, Kumaraswamy, suspecting that the Gurmitkal MLA might join the BJP, had allegedly tapped his son Sharanagouda’s phone and learnt about his conversation with BJP leaders. 
It is after this that Kumaraswamy allegedly spoke to Sharanagouda and told him he had learnt about his conversations with the BJP leaders, and convinced him to meet Yediyurappa at Devadurga and record their conversation.

It was after this incident that a purported audio, allegedly of Yediyurappa, was released to the media. However, the particular audio tape case was never investigated, though Kumaraswamy, when he was the chief minister, initially ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team and later dropped it.
The CBI is likely to question Sharanagouda about this case, and find out how Kumaraswamy and he managed to record the conversations on an audio clip. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
phone-tapping case JDS MLA Nagangouda Kandakur Sharanagouda Kandakur
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp