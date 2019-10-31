Team HDK will fly to Malaysia to discuss ‘various issues’  

Home States Karnataka

Some JD (S) legislators are busy packing their bags to fly off to Malaysia on a three-day trip, ostensibly for a brainstorming session.

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some JD(S) legislators are busy packing their bags to fly off to Malaysia on a three-day trip, ostensibly for a brainstorming session. And one of the reasons for the choice of the destination, according to MLA Bandeppa Kashampur, “We chose Malaysia as many said they have not been there.”
“We could have chosen a local venue, but it is not easy to hold all members all the three days as there are chances of some going back home,” he said.

Srikantegowda, MLC, trotted out another explanation: ‘’We are not going to the US or UK, Malaysia is nearest to India.”

“We won’t get enough time here in Bengaluru to have a three-day meeting, so we decided to go there,” he added.

Whatever the reason, the party that champions farmers’ cause, shouldn’t have planned the trip when the farmers are reeling under drought and floods, said a legislator who is not going. While some MLAs have refused to join the team as farmers across the state are in distress, some are looking forward to the tour. JDS sources confirmed that party leader H D Kumaraswamy is bearing the entire expenses. 

The party leadership has decided on the 3-day trip, beginning November 3, to discuss “various issues” to set its house in order. But no one is clear what these ‘various issues’ are that will be discussed. 
Senior JDS leader and MLC Basavaraj Horatti said he was invited  but since he has a prior engagement, he wouldn’t be going. Those that have confirmed include Srikantegowda, Kashempur, JDS State president H K Kumaraswamy, Puttaraju and Chowdareddy.

Ahead of the upcoming bypolls, Kumaraswamy, it is said, wants to give a patient ear to the legislators. There has been a buzz that many are unhappy with the ‘family-centric’ politics and some six MLAs even plan to vault into Congress or BJP. 

This will have a huge impact on the bypolls, said party sources. “MLAs and MLCs have their own supporters in assembly constituencies where bypolls are scheduled in December. The party’s chances of winning are slim, as there is tough competition between the BJP and Congress,” the sources said.

At present, the JD(S) has 50 legislators -- 34 MLAs and 16 MLCs. The party already suffered a major “fracture’’ after three members resigned causing the fall of the Kumaraswamy-led coalition government.

The divide
T A Sharavana, MLC, said 11 of them met on Wednesday and that it was not a rebels’ meet. “There were some grievances which we discussed. Our colleague Thippeswamy will convey our message to JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda. We are not going to Malaysia,’’ he said.

