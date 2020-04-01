10 from Belagavi, 26 from Bidar quarantined; no positive cases

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: At least 10 persons from Belagavi and 26 from Bidar, who attended the Markaz in Nizamuddin Dargah of New Delhi on March 17, have completed their 14-day home-quarantine and none of them have tested positive for COVID-19, deputy commissioners of both districts said.

Throat swabs of all the ten people from Belagavi will be taken before they are discharged and sent for tests immediately, said Belagavi DC Dr SB Bommanahalli. According to sources, the district administration was aware of the travel history of all the 10 when they returned to Belagavi 15 days ago.

Throat swabs of Bidar visitors have been sent to the Kalaburagi lab, Deputy Commissioner HR Mahadev said. One among the group, who was suspected to be a coronavirus carrier, is being treated at the isolation ward of Bidar Institute of Medical Science (BRIMS). But the test results were negative twice when his samples were tested, Mahadev said.

The Bidar district administration has appealed the public to share details of the journey of these 26 persons between March 10 and 20, with the district surveillance unit, which has the helpline -- 08482-224141.