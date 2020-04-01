Covid watch

By Express News Service

K’taka starts free teleconsultation on pilot basis

Starting Wednesday, residents of a Bengaluru neighbourhood will be able to get queries on COVID-19 answered by doctors over the phone. Gradually, the tele-consultation project, an initiative of DyCM Dr CN Ashwathnarayana, will be extended across the state. The ‘free of cost’ project will be carried out by a private firm. “Citizens can directly contact doctors and specialists over phone. The professional will note symptoms and appropriate advice will be given. If needed, the call will be forwarded to a specialist,” said a statement from the DyCM’s office. Tele-consulation helpline number: 08066744788

SARI cases to be tested for COVID-19

The state has made it mandatory for all private hospitals to report cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) to the District Surveillance Officer to test them for Covid-19. “All cases of SARI should be referred to a district-level hospital or medical college with ICU facility. Sample may be taken for COVID-19 testing as per revised sample collection protocols,” an official release said. It stated that recommendations have been given for empiric use of Hydroxy Chloroquine tablets for prophylaxis of SARS-CoV-2. Hydroxy Chloroquine is used to treat malaria and other diseases.

SWR to ready 2,400 beds inside trains

A total of 2,400 beds in 312 sleeper coaches across South Western Railway zone will be converted into isolation wards to quarantine COVID-19 patients. The Hubballi and Mysuru workshops will ready 120 coaches each, while Bengaluru, Yesvantpur, and Mysuru will ready 18 coaches each. An isolation cabin prototype developed by the Northern Railway Zone was approved by the Railway Board on Monday. The major modifications being made to regular coaches are: Each coach will have 8 berths only. Middle berths and ladders will be removed. Suitable clamping arrangements to be made to house the oxygen cylinder, and more.