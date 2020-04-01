STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Covid watch

Starting Wednesday, residents of a Bengaluru neighbourhood will be able to get queries on COVID-19 answered by doctors over the phone.

Published: 01st April 2020 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

K’taka starts free teleconsultation on pilot basis
Starting Wednesday, residents of a Bengaluru neighbourhood will be able to get queries on COVID-19 answered by doctors over the phone. Gradually, the tele-consultation project, an initiative of DyCM Dr CN Ashwathnarayana, will be extended across the state.  The ‘free of cost’ project will be carried out by a private firm. “Citizens can directly contact doctors and specialists over phone. The professional will note symptoms and appropriate advice will be given. If needed, the call will be forwarded to a specialist,” said a statement from the DyCM’s office. Tele-consulation helpline number: 08066744788

SARI cases to be tested for COVID-19
The state has made it mandatory for all private hospitals to report cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) to the District Surveillance Officer to test them for Covid-19. “All cases of SARI should be referred to a district-level hospital or medical college with ICU facility. Sample may be taken for COVID-19 testing as per revised sample collection protocols,” an official release said. It stated that recommendations have been given for empiric use of Hydroxy Chloroquine tablets for prophylaxis of SARS-CoV-2. Hydroxy Chloroquine is used to treat malaria and other diseases.

SWR to ready 2,400 beds inside trains
A total of 2,400 beds in 312 sleeper coaches across South Western Railway zone will be converted into isolation wards to quarantine COVID-19 patients.  The Hubballi and Mysuru workshops will ready 120 coaches each, while Bengaluru, Yesvantpur, and Mysuru will ready 18 coaches each. An isolation cabin prototype developed by the Northern Railway Zone was approved by the Railway Board on Monday. The major modifications being made to regular coaches are: Each coach will have 8 berths only. Middle berths and ladders will be removed. Suitable clamping arrangements to be made to house the oxygen cylinder, and more.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp