Govt needs to link farmers to consumers

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, two farmers from Kalaburagi travelled 200+km to Hyderabad with the hope of getting a good price for their truckloads of watermelon. After surviving for two days on the food they had carried with them, they now prepare to return without any profits.“Forget profit, we are not even getting returns on what we have spent,” says Mallikarjun M, who cultivated watermelon on his 2.5-acre plot in his village in Chincholi taluk.

After the lockdown, the price of watermelon fell from around Rs 9/kg to around Rs 3/kg, he said. “We have to pay Rs 12,000 per truck for transportation, plus labour and commission. We are left with hardly anything,” said Basavaraj Chikkapatti, another farmer from the same village. “It’s better we leave it on the farm,” he says.After the drought and floods, now the lockdown has pushed farmers in the region into distress. Farmers are dumping their produce by roadsides or leaving it unharvested.

P Marankaiah, from Jaipura hobli in Mysuru taluk, was among the farmers who dumped tomatoes on the roadside after the price dropped. “Procuring directly from the farm can save us,” he says.

While consumers in cities are queuing up to buy fruits, vegetables and groceries, farmers are deprived of good prices. “Prices of tomatoes, cauliflower, ridge gourd and other vegetables have dropped so much, many farmers feel it is better not to harvest,” says S Ashok Kumar, a farmer from Kolar. According to him, farmers used to get around Rs 200 for a 15-kg bag, but the price has now dropped to around Rs 50 in some places.

As the situation continues to slip out of its hands, the state government on Tuesday announced a helpline to provide information to farmers in distress. Experts express the need for rational measures.“The government must take an initiative to provide free transportation, storage and marketing facilities to farmers. It should also consider giving them credit loans,” said former chairman, Karnataka Agricultural Price Commission Dr TN Prakash Kammardi.

In June 2019, the commission had worked out a detailed plan, in case of sudden drop in prices of agricultural or horticultural produce. According to the commission’s report, the government requires around Rs 7,000 crore to procure 13 crops at minimum support price. “The government must consider such a measure,” he said.

Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha President Kodihalli Chandrasekhar said the government needs to open markets to sell agricultural produce. “If they keep them open from 11am to 4pm and regulate them properly, it will help farmers as well as people in the cities, and not spread the virus either,” he said.

Former Cooperatives Minister Bandeppa Kashempur says they had worked out a plan to procure vegetables and foodgrains directly from the farm. “It’s an extraordinary situation and the government needs to take measures to procure all produce from villages so that farmers do not suffer due to lockdown,” he added.

WHAT IS DONE

Helpline for farmers (22211764/22212818)

Transportation of farm produce made essential service

Repayment of medium and long-term loans deferred

WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE

Free transport of produce from farm to market

Marketing/providing credit loans

Opening of agricultural markets with proper restrictions to avoid spread of the virus