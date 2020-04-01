‘Need to test asymptomatic patients without travel history’

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Recently Indian Council of Medical Research approved Neuberg Anand in Shivajinagar, Bengaluru to test patient samples for COVID-19. The diagnostic laboratory will offer COVID–19 RT PCR test as per the ICMR guidelines.

Dr Sujay Prasad, technical director, Neuberg Diagnostics told TNIE, “In my view, they should allow testing of asymptomatic patients who do not have travel history to foreign countries or contact with any COVID-19 patient to determine if we are entering stage 3, which is community transmission. The lockdown will only help prevent transmission but testing will help us identify positive patients. If we do not do the test, we will not know. It is only a matter of time, the government opens up testing...maybe a week or so.”

“In South Korea, when they were in stage 2, that is local transmission, they did 20,000 tests per day. For every positive patients, there are 10 asymptomatic patients who are positive,” said the certified lead assessor for NABL accreditation.The testing will now cost `1,500 for screening and `3,000 for confirmation.

About PCR test

The PCR test is a molecular test involving amplification of the gene sequence to identify the organism. “Each virus has a specific gene sequence and the PCR test detects that, using the throat or nasal swab of the patient. We can test 100 patients per day,” Prasad said.The test involves two procedures, each taking 2.5 hours each, which means the test result will be avaiable 5-6 hours after testing begins.

“PCR is a technique where in, it is important to consider the safety of the staff in the lab, failing which they will catch the infection. The criteria under which private labs were selected by ICMR includes NABL accreditation and bio-safety level 2 criteria,” Prasad said.