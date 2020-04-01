Porous Mangaluru, Belagavi borders worry govt

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is facing a different kind of border issue during the corona outbreak. Porous borders along the Kasargod section in Kerala and the Belagavi section to Maharashtra have been a major worry for the state government.

Though the border with Kasargod from Mangaluru has been sealed, large numbers still continue to throng Mangaluru in search of health facilities. For someone living in Kasargod, Mangaluru is just a 30-minute journey but Thiruvananthapuram or Kochi is an eight-hour journey. The borders cannot be completely sealed because there are hundreds of entry points.

DGP & IGP Praveen Sood told The New Indian Express, “It is a huge challenge as people come in from Maharashtra and from the Kerala Kasargod section. We cannot say anything till they show symptoms.’’

Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Ajith Kumar Hegde said, “We have closed our border after 38 positive cases were reported in Kasargod. Wenlock Hospital has been exclusively earmarked as a facility to treat COVID-19 patients.’’

Hundreds of people from Karnataka live in Kolhapur, Sangli and Meeraj areas of Maharashtra. It is true that significant numbers have homes and relatives on this side and it is these home-bound returnees who are posing a problem.

Belagavi Deputy Commissioner SB Bommanhalli said, “About 500 of them sneaked into Belagavi district in the past few days and we have set up shelter facilities and camps for them. We have tightened all eight border posts with Maharashtra.’’

BENGALURU EXODUS A CONCERN

Bengaluru has a different problem. A large exodus from Bengaluru city to the hinterland over one week ending March 25 has been a cause of concern for the state government, considering that some could have carried the symptoms. These are the Bengalureans who have left the city prior to the Janata Curfew on March 22 and before March 25. The concern is that if some of them had primary or secondary exposure, then they could expose the community in the interior to serious risk. These numbers who moved out of Bengaluru could be as high as 15 lakh.

Asked about these large numbers, DGP&IGP Pravin Sood said, “It is true that significant numbers have moved out of Bengaluru before March 25. If someone gets the symptoms, then we try to establish how he got it and establish the chain on contacts and quarantine him. We cannot treat everyone who moved out of Bengaluru as a suspected coronavirus carrier. In any case, thousands are being checked for symptoms.’’

Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman and Managing Director, Narayana Hrudayalaya, said, “If some of them going back home to their villages and towns are infected, they can spread it.’’