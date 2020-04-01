STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pvt players look to convert hospitals into COVID centres

The Centre had directed private hospitals to dedicate separate wings to treat patients, prepare for sample collection and discharge stable patients.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the central government requesting private players to step in to fight COVID-19, sources from the private sector said that they too are looking at renting out some of the already-existing hospitals with over 100 beds to convert them into corona-specific treatment centres to gear up for any massive outbreak.

“Private players have to step in now. There are many hospitals which can be rented out,” said a senior doctor from a well-known private hospital.

“In Bengaluru, we have several hospitals like Fortis, Apollo and Manipal, doing it already. It’s not a bad idea to look for hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients,” said another doctor.

Sources said that Apollo Group of Hospitals is in talks with several private hospitals, especially those that have more than 100-bed infrastructure but do not have the resources to run them. The hospitals that come on board will be paid by private players.

“The treatment in these hospitals will not be free as it will be managed only by the private sector. However, the rates might be subsidised,” said another doctor..

