Attack on ASHA workers completely demoralising, says Karnataka Dy CM

ASHA workers who were deployed to spread awareness about coronavirus and identify suspected cases, were allegedly attacked by a group of locals in Byatarayanapura area of Karnataka's Bengaluru.

Published: 02nd April 2020 03:54 PM

Karnataka deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka medical education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan (File photo)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who visited one of the ASHA workers who was allegedly attacked by unidentified miscreants while they were generating awareness related to Coronavirus, earlier today called the incident as "completely demoralizing" for workers.

"This incident has completely demoralised health workers. We have also directed the police to immediately register a case against the people who were responsible for the instigation and against those who manhandled the workers," Deputy CM told ANI.

"They need to be taught a proper lesson or else it would send a very wrong message," he added.

ASHA workers who were deployed to spread awareness about coronavirus and identify suspected cases, were allegedly attacked by a group of locals in Byatarayanapura area of Karnataka's Bengaluru on Wednesday. The ASHA workers said that the locals did not allow them to work.

Around 100 people gathered on the spot and started harassing them."Someone made an announcement in the nearby mosque, following which some more people gathered around and started attacking us. We are working for their welfare and this is what they are doing to us," said one of the workers who was attacked by the mob that was instigated after a mosque made an announcement.

This comes even as the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1965 on Thursday after 131 people confirmed positive in the past 12 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

