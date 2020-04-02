STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CBSE directs alll schools to promote students from Class I to VIII

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced that all students of Classes 1 to 8 may be promoted to the next grade.

Published: 02nd April 2020 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Students sanitise their hands | PTI

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced that all students of Classes 1 to 8 may be promoted to the next grade. This follows an advisory from the HRD ministry. The board advised affiliated schools that have not completed their examination, evaluation and promotion process for Class 9 and 11, to promote students based on school-based assessment. This includes project work, periodic tests, term exams, etc. 

It noted that several schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, State/UT government schools, private schools, schools located in India and abroad, come under this category. Should there be students who are unable to clear the internal process, the school may give them the opportunity of appearing for school-based tests, online or offline, and their promotion may be decided, said CBSE. There is no new exam schedule for students of Class 10 and 12.

“The Board will give a notice of about 10 days to all stakeholders before starting the Board examinations,” CBSE said.Examinations will be conducted for only main subjects required for   promotion, and which may be crucial for admission to higher educational institutions. Examinations will not be held for the remaining subjects, and instructions for assessment will be issued separately by the Board. Examinations will be held in just six subjects for Class 10, and 23 subjects for Class 12 in India. No exams will be held for students of Class 10 and 12 outside India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBSE coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp