CBSE directs alll schools to promote students from Class I to VIII

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced that all students of Classes 1 to 8 may be promoted to the next grade. This follows an advisory from the HRD ministry. The board advised affiliated schools that have not completed their examination, evaluation and promotion process for Class 9 and 11, to promote students based on school-based assessment. This includes project work, periodic tests, term exams, etc.

It noted that several schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, State/UT government schools, private schools, schools located in India and abroad, come under this category. Should there be students who are unable to clear the internal process, the school may give them the opportunity of appearing for school-based tests, online or offline, and their promotion may be decided, said CBSE. There is no new exam schedule for students of Class 10 and 12.

“The Board will give a notice of about 10 days to all stakeholders before starting the Board examinations,” CBSE said.Examinations will be conducted for only main subjects required for promotion, and which may be crucial for admission to higher educational institutions. Examinations will not be held for the remaining subjects, and instructions for assessment will be issued separately by the Board. Examinations will be held in just six subjects for Class 10, and 23 subjects for Class 12 in India. No exams will be held for students of Class 10 and 12 outside India.