COVID-19: 11 who returned to Bidar from Tablighi Jamaat event test positive, 1000 screened

By Express News Service

BIDAR: Eleven people from Bidar who took part in the Tablighi Jamaat event held in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Bidar HR Mahadev told The New Indian Express that the Bidar district administration kept the 11 under home quarantine immediately after knowing that they had visited Delhi for the event. They would now be shifted to the isolation ward.

Meanwhile, the Health and Family Welfare Department has screened 1000 people linked to the event.

"Based on inputs given by the police and central government, nearly 1000 people linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi have been screened by the health department till Thursday morning. Out of them, six have been found symptomatic. Further, more than 200 swab samples have been drawn for them. Tests are going on in labs and out of nearly 100 preliminary test results, 11 from Bidar district are positive. Contact tracing and isolation work are already on," said Pankaj Kumar Pandey, commissioner of the health department.

19 of those identified in the state as having attended the event are foreigners.

District Minister V Sommanna said a total of 75 people from Mysuru urban and rural participated in the event, 45 of whom have been quarantined. 17 have failed to return to their hometowns and the remaining are still being traced.