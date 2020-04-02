Karnataka to follow revised testing guidelines

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Testing criteria have been expanded to cover four categories of patients in Karnataka as per the central government guidelines, read a circular by Jawaid Akhtar, additional chief secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department.

These include all symptomatic individuals who have undertaken international travel in the last 14 days, all symptomatic contacts of laboratory confirmed cases, all symptomatic healthcare workers, all hospitalised patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) (fever and cough/shortness of breath), all symptomatic healthcare workers and asymptomatic direct and highrisk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between day five and day 14 of coming in contact.

The central government and Indian Council of Medical Research- approved private laboratories for testing COVID-19 include Neuberg Anand Diagnostic Laboratory in Shivajinagar and Cancytte Technologies Pvt Ltd in Basvanagudi. These private testing centres will act as fever clinics and shall follow the protocols of fever clinics and report to centralised software/reporting system.