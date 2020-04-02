STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Poachers flee, leave behind wild meat

Amid speculations over a rise in poaching cases in Karnataka after the lockdown, foresters and police team confiscated a large haul of wild meat in Kadur of Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday.

Published: 02nd April 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Officials confiscate wild meat left behind by poachers in Chikkamagaluru

By Bosky Khanna And Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid speculations over a rise in poaching cases in Karnataka after the lockdown, foresters and police team confiscated a large haul of wild meat in Kadur of Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday.
The poachers spotted the raiding party and managed to flee, leaving behind a Bolero pickup, 80kg of Sambar deer meat, a weighing machine and plastic bags for packing the meat. The local CCB team from Chikkamgaluru and forest sleuths of Kadur got information about Rangenahalli Shantakumar and his associates on a hunting spree near Kadur.

Officials said that Shantakumar is a habitual offender. There was also pressure on the officials not to include his name in the forest offence case. Cases were booked against the hunters. “We had tried to catch the same gang thrice, but each time, they managed to escape. This time we could confiscate their vehicle, carcass and items used for packing the meat. There were plastic covers for packing and the entire operation was going on away from the poaching site,” said a forest official.

In the past week, several parts of Karnataka have reported poaching cases. Forest sleuths have made arrests in Bandipur and Nagarahole tiger reserves for poaching after the lockdown was imposed. “The forest department staff is under pressure because it is the fire season and they have to work amid the lockdown. We are managing with skeletal staff and poaching cases are now posing a new challenge. Thankfully, anti-poaching camps are active and additional ration has been supplied to them for the time being.

We are tightening our vigil to track and catch the poachers,” said a forest official. Another hunting incident took place on Monday in Bannerghatta, where a spotted deer was killed by poachers between Ragihalli and Urganadoddi, near a stream. Incidents are rising as a result of new roads criss-crossing the ESZ of Bannerghatta, said Vishnu Narayan, a naturalist. 

Bhanu Prakash, Bannerghatta Nature Conservation Trust, adds, “The ESZ Monitoring Committee has still not been formed. It’s free-for-all as neither is the department monitoring nor are they bothered. They are sticking only to the boundary of the national park. We have written to the chief secretary for formation of the ESZ monitoring committee.” In Gundlupet buffer range of Bandipur tiger reserve, forest officials arrested two offenders recently for hunting four wild cats and two hare.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Poaching Karnataka
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp