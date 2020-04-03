BJP uses Karnataka-Kerala border closure issue to take on rival Pinarayi

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Even as the stalemate continues over blocking the Karnataka- Kerala inter-state border, the BJP seems to be using the opportunity to settle political scores with their rival and Kerala Chief Minister Pinayari Vijayan from CPI(M). The saffron party leaders, including state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and MLAs of the district under #SaveKarnatakafromPinarayi have mounted a seething attack on the Kerala CM over ‘inadequate’ health services in his state that has forced his people to depend on Mangaluru.

In a series of tweets, Kateel termed Kerala’s request to open the border to allow its patients avail treatment in Mangaluru as the ‘height of foolishness’. He also attacked the ‘Kerala Model’ by saying that the state which brags about its healthcare is depending on other states for health services, which is a ‘tragedy’. Further, he defended his statement saying that the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Kasargod district is more than the number in the state of Karnataka and if the border is opened, there is no doubt COVID- 19 patients will come to Mangaluru for treatment.

Stating that the people of Kasargod and Dakshina Kannada maintain a cordial relationship and they did not stop them from availing educational and health facilities, Kateel said Pinarayi should not try to put them in a spot. Kateel also ridiculed the Kerala CM saying that he should accept if he is not able to stand up to the situation and said he will request union health minister to build a sophisticated hospital in Kasargod.

Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath said health was a basic facility and Kasargod’s people rely on Mangaluru for it. He asked Pinarayi as to what kind of development he is boasting of and said they will not allow borders to open whatsoever. Mangaluru North MLA Bharat Shetty sought to know why Kerala which boasts of good healthcare facilities is now approaching the court.