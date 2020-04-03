Chicken sales allowed in Mysuru

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The sale of chicken has been approved by the Mysuru City Corporation after no new cases of bird flu were reported in the city.Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) commissioner Gurudatta Hegde on Thursday issued an order permitting the sale of chicken across all 65 wards of the city.

This comes after the deputy director of the department of animal husbandry submitted a report stating that the region is now free from bird flu.Following the report, MCC has permitted chicken stall owners to sell their products but imposed certain restrictions in the wake of the lockdown. Owners can open stalls only three days a week (Tuesday, Friday and Sunday) and only between 6am and 6pm.

Similarly, the corporation has also allowed the sale of mutton three days a week and has instructed that it can’t be sold at over Rs 500 per kg.On Wednesday, the MCC had relaxed restrictions and announced that bakeries in the city can be kept open.

However, following instructions from district minister V Somanna, MCC issued a revised order on Thursday saying that bakeries cannot be open to the public.Instead, bakeries can supply their products such as bread and buns to grocery shops and provision stores.