COVID cases see 6.31% growth over five days

13 of 30 dists affected, Mysuru shows spike, B’luru Urban has most patients

Published: 03rd April 2020 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa distributes milk packets to residents of Ashwath Nagar, Bengaluru, on Thursday | Express

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the number of people testing positive for Karnataka is steadily increasing, the state has registered a growth of just about 6.31 per cent over the past five days. Till the afternoon of April 2, the total number of positive cases in Karnataka stood at 110, including 10 discharges and 3 casualties — all aged above 60 years. Data analysis in Karnataka showed that the spike for COVID-19 cases, that was 20.68 per cent since March 8, has now been contained to 6.31 per cent. Cases were reported from 13 out of 30 districts in Karnataka till April 2 evening.

“This data is being used to project the likely scenario. The projection helps us plan requirements of facilities like quarantine, isolation, COVID-19 testing etc. We need to reduce the growth rate of cases every day to contain the spread. Because of our efforts in the past 10 days, our average growth rate is around 6 per cent. The figures in US stand at 30-40 per cent. Ideal target is to bring the growth rate as close as possible to zero,” said Munish Moudgil, nodal officer, Karnataka State War Room, COVID-19.

The analysis put together by the COVID-19 war room, under the health and family welfare ministry, shows that the highest number of patients — 27 — is in the age group of 30-40. Four patients are 70 years of age and above, and there are no cases below the age of five. The health department, however, in its COVID-19 bulletin, suggested that a 10-month-old child had tested positive for the coronavirus. In the past five days, Mysuru has shown the highest growth rate, with a 53.4 per cent spike in the number of cases.

Data from the department of information and public relations cites that 29 per cent of COVID-19 patients in Karnataka is female and 71 per cent is male. Bengaluru Urban, the dashboard indicates, has the highest number of cases with 46 patients, but also has the highest number of recoveries at 8.

