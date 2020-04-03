Fire breaks out in Chikkamagaluru range

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Forest fire broke out and has been raging for the past few weeks in the Chikkamagaluru range. While activists allege that the fire has burned down nearly 1000 acres of reserve forests, forests officials said it has affected 350-400 acres. Alleging the negligence of concerned range officials, activists appealed to the state forest department to conduct an inquiry. Officials said the fire was caused due to incomplete fire lines and the lack of preparedness. The affected area in Chikkamagaluru comprises Churchegudda and Kalsapura reserve forests, and Sindigere and Kamenahalli state forests.

Activists said, “Range officials have completely failed in taking up fire prevention and protection measures. In the beginning of the season, they should have taken precautionary measures.” Churchegudda has a good number of leopards and sambar deer. Meanwhile, district forest officials said they were trying to contain the fire which has spread in these areas as people enter the forests to collect forest produce or hunting. An official said, “In Kamanahalli, there are private land holder s who were burning debris which resulted in the fire but that has been contained. Hiring of fire workers has been difficult due to corona pandemic. Show cause notices has been issued to some forest staff.”