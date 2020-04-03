STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kids under lockdown, not their minds

Over 600 children from across the country including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru in Karnataka, and places in Tamil Nadu and others states have signed up.

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: Children across the country maybe under lockdown, but their minds need not be.With this in mind, Mysuru-based Purna Chetana Public School launched an online contest ‘Buddhimaan’ on March 30 to test creative thinking, problem-solving skills and critical thinking abilities in children by asking them questions that are open-ended in nature.

Darshan Raj and Maadhurya Ramaswamy, co-founders of the school, launched will ask 10 questions until April 19 via WhatsApp and social media media such as Facebook pages to post questions to people in their networks and spread the word. The Facebook page of the Mysuru district administration too amplifies the campaign.

Darshan Raj told The New Indian Express, “Since the questions are open-ended, kids can’t find the answers online. They need to think out of the box. Children are not replying just via text. Many are sending their answers via video, artwork and other ways.”Winners will get cash prizes. All participants would be given a digital certificate.

