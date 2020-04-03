STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No final exams for Class 1-8 students

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has decided that students from Classes 1 to 8 will be promoted without writing exams.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has decided that students from Classes 1 to 8 will be promoted without writing exams.While primary and secondary education minister Suresh Kumar on Thursday announced that Class 7 and 8 students will be promoted without examination, an order dated March 13 declared that students from Classes 1 to 6 will be promoted without writing the final exam.

Class 9 students will be promoted based on formative and summative examinations (classroom assessments) held so far. If they do not get promoted, students will have to give an examination before the start of the next academic year (2020-2021) in June, said the education minister during a Facebook live session.

For Class 10 and PUC-II students,  the department will finalise the timetable after the lockdown. So far, only PUC-I students have written their final examinations, which concluded on February 25.

The minister’s announcement comes a day after the CBSE announced that students from Classes 1 to 8 will be promoted without exams, while Class 9 and Class 11 students will be promoted based on school assessments. The board also said that the number of final exam papers for Class 10 and Class 12 students will be reduced.

