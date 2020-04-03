STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ro-Ro service between Solapur, Nelamangala soon

Each round trip will take six days and will pass via Wadi and Dharmavaram.

Published: 03rd April 2020 02:46 AM

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To facilitate speedier transport of essential items, the Railway Board on Thursday approved trial runs of Roll on-Roll off (Ro-Ro) service between Bale in Solapur district of Maharashtra and Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural. It will be the first such service to be run in the South Western Railway zone, said a source. The Ro-Ro service, which will run 682 kms between the two points, will cross three railway zones of the Central Railway, South Central Railway and the SWR.

Each round trip will take six days and will pass via Wadi and Dharmavaram. “It was the brainchild of Minister of state for Railways Suresh C Angadi. He is keen on starting it at the earliest due to the health emergency and the need to ensure essentials reach across states faster, ” he added. This goods train has 43 open wagons but it can carry more than 43 trucks or lorries on them depending on the size of the vehicle, the official said. Traffic of 30 tonnes payload per truck is allowed. A freight of Rs 2,700 per tonne per round trip is the charge levied on it.

A driver and another individual can accompany the truck and they have to purchase second class tickets for the journey. The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has been running this Ro-Ro service between Suratkal and Kolad (143 km from Mumbai) for a few years. The train will be taking one rake on lease from KRCL by paying Rs 4 lakh per trip.

