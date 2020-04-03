Siddu frowns on state BJP MPs giving MPLAD money to PM Relief Fund

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has objected to MPs elected from Karnataka donating their MPLAD funds to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Siddaramaiah criticised these MPs from Karnataka. Responding to the tweet of Union minister and Bengaluru North MP D V Sadananda Gowda saying that Rs 1 crore from the MPLAD had been given to the PM National Relief Fund, Siddaramaiah said, “The central government has already betrayed Karnataka in its devolution of taxes through the 15th Finance Commission and also in distribution of disaster relief funds. Now BJP MPs from Karnataka want us to beg again in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for COVID relief, which otherwise can be directly spent in Karnataka.’’

In another tweet, pointing to Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha who has also donated Rs 1 crore to the PM National Relief Fund, Siddaramaiah said, “COVID-19 is not limited to one state or region. It has spread across the country. It is more sensible to use MPLAD funds through the DC, to take up relief measures in their constituencies.’’

Objecting to the tweet of BJP National president J P Nadda asking BJP MLAs and MPs to donate to the PM National Relief Fund and PM Cares, Siddaramaiah said Nadda’s directive is the reflection of his irresponsibility. “It is the responsibility of Karnataka representatives to give money to the CM Relief Fund,’’ he said, appealing to state BJP parliamentarians.