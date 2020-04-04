STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

75-year-old man with no travel history becomes Karnataka's fourth COVID-19 fatality; cases rise to 128

The victim is a 75-year-old man Bagalkot (Patient 125) who had no travel history. His son, who works with a software company in Bengaluru, and his daughter had visited him about 10 days ago.

Published: 04th April 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purpose. (Photo | Karthik Alagu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT/BENGALURU/BELAGAVI: A day after Karnataka witnessed a surge in Coronavirus-positive cases, the state recorded its fourth fatality on Friday.

The victim is a 75-year-old man Bagalkot (Patient 125) who had no travel history. His son, who works with a software company in Bengaluru, and his daughter had visited him about 10 days ago. The son too is being tested.

Bagalkot Deputy Commissioner Captain Dr K Rajendra said the man had tested positive only on Thursday and was admitted to a government hospital for medical care. But he died within 24 hours. The health authorities had put all the 10 members of his family under quarantine and collected their throat swabs.
Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar said, “The decision on the final rites will be taken at the meeting of the District Disaster Management Committee, which will be presided over by Deputy Commissioner. We will conduct the rites as per the guidelines.” 

Dr Om Prakash Patil, Director, Health and Family Welfare Department, said, “The patient was on oxygen and was critical. We have told the family that it is preferable to cremate, but if they want to follow burial rituals, we have told them it will be a deep burial.” Meanwhile, three more positive cases were reported from Belagavi, taking the count to 128 in the state.

According to officials, all the three had attended the Markaz congregation held at Nizamuddin in Delhi. While one of the patients hails from Belagavi city, the other two are from neighbouring towns in the district. The three persons — a 70-year-old male (Patient 126), a 26-year-old male (Patient 127) and another 20-year-old male (Patient 128) — have been admitted in the COVID-19 ward at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS).

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka coronavirus deaths Karnataka coronavirus cases coronavirus
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp