Break the COVID-19 chain? Do Bengaluru's solid waste workers even know of such a thing?

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the government has been vociferously asking for every one to ' break the chain', doctors and environmentalists and those concerned point to the weakest link in the chain that is the solid waste disposal worker (Pourakarmika) who could be at very high risk both personally and community-wise

Though they handle solid waste from hundreds of quarantined families across the state, these workers are not aware of how the virus behaves. There are about 98000 Pourakarmikas in the state and each one comes in contact with tens of families from where they pick up solid waste.

Virologists explained that the coronavirus lingers on certain surfaces like plastic for upto 72 hours or three days. And as the pourakarmikas dispose off used gloves, masks and other objects used by quarantined families, the big question is how many of them are aware of this risk.

The disposal of 'infected solid waste', from quarantined houses, the issue of waste workers contracting the virus and passing it on has become a big worry for the state government. Even more worrying is the problem of ragpickers picking up plastic from household waste and from dumps for recycling it oblivious to the danger that lurks.

There are close to a lakh of these solid waste disposal workers from across the state, of which about nearly a third are from Bengaluru alone.

While the government official circular has said, "Waste from these quarantined households are to be treated as bio-medical waste which should be marked and handed over separately and further explained that such waste shall be collected and transported separately and that vehicles collecting such waste have to be disinfected and cleaned daily.''

Doctors and environmentalists feel that while it is true that many meetings have been held to equip the health workers - pourakarmikas - with gloves, masks and so on, have been passed, the sad truth is that the lack of awareness is a risk that needs to be addressed immediately.

What is unsaid, experts point out, is that most of them do not understand how the virus spreads, many go from house to house even upto 50 houses per day, collecting solid waste and that is the proportion of households one waste worker can contaminate. The case of one waste disposal worker in Mumbai who was infected and is critical, is adding to the anxiety.

Experts have repeatedly warned that one careless 'link', should not put the entire community at risk. ''Our municipal workers are irreplaceable; that is, once they fall sick from such pathetic mismanagement in waste disposal, there will be nobody to take their place. Our cities could begin to rot and even become a magnet for a vast number of diseases! They must be the first priority now if we intend to prevent a bigger health disaster in our cities," said advocate Dhananjay KV.

Advocate and activist Clifton Rozario pointed out, "This is an issue that must be addressed immediately. Because just think what is the level of protection for a doctor and in contrast look at these workers who broadly work in the field of health als. These workers should not turn into a weak link in this fight.''

Environmentalist Leo Saldanha said, "We had raised the issue of essential equipment for the Pourakarmikas in Public Interest Litigations in the past before the High court. They need to be made fully aware of the risks and the consequences of coming in contact with a contaminated object."

Manipal Hospital medical director Dr Sudarshan Ballal said that these solid waste disposal workers have to be educated on this and take necessary precautions when they collect and dispose garbage. Experts said that all this waste has to be disposed off in a proper way, and if it ends up in landfills it would be extremely dangerous considering that rag pickers and dogs come in contact with it.

State Health Secretary Jawaid Akhtar when contacted said, "As per the rules, we treat the waste generated as medical waste. Those in quarantine are not considered positive, but yes those in isolation who are positive, all their waste is disposed off as per guidelines.''