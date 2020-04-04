CM reaches out to Muslim leaders for support to contain COVID-19

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: He was one of the first chief ministers to call for an all-party meeting to tackle COVID-19 in the State. And on Friday, BS Yediyurappa set another example by calling for a meeting of Muslim legislators and community leaders to ensure a united effort to trace the people who returned to the State from Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin.

The BJP has no legislators from the Muslim community but legislators belonging to other parties were present at the meeting to assure the government of support even as they raised the issue of a targeted negative campaign against the community. The leaders have agreed to cooperate and help the government gather information on people who attended the congregation, convince them to undergo tests and go into quarantine. The concern over a narrative to malign the community for allegedly spreading COVID-19 was also discussed.

“Only 90 people attended the congregation in March. About 1,200 participated in February. Apart from building a narrative that Muslims are spreading the virus, vested interests are fuelling the notion that Muslims are not cooperating with authorities. While some stray incidents that are definitely condemnable took place, we are cooperating with the government and will continue to do so. Let there be strict action against perpetrators but a negative narrative against a community is wrong.

The Chief Minister agreed that we are cooperating,” said Rizwan Arshad, MLA, Shivajinagar, who was part of the meeting. MLAs also pointed out at the meeting that following government’s directions, mass prayers at mosques had been stopped. Legislators from Congress like N A Haris, C M Ibrahim, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Rizwan Arshad, Saleem Ahmed among others attended the meeting. “They have responded positively and assured me of extending full cooperation in tracing the people who returned from New Delhi,” Yediyurappa told the media post the meeting.

He added that the legislators had spoken to religious leaders who in turn have advised people who returned from Delhi to contact the government. “I appeal to the people not to heed to any rumours. Let all of us strictly follow precautionary measures and win the battle against coronavirus,” Yediyurappa said. “My appeal to all from the Muslim community who visited Nizammudin is to voluntarily get tested for COVID-19. It is good for them and their families and the State at large. There is nothing to be ashamed of or scared,” said B Z Zameer Ahmed, MLA, Chamarajpet. At least 13 people out of 288 tested for COVID after their return from Delhi have tested positive while 187 have tested negative. The results of 88 people are awaited.

CM to meet ministers, legislators, MPs from B’luru

Due to the number of COVID-19 positive reported from Bengaluru, BSY will hold a meeting with ministers, legislators and MPs from the city on Saturday to discuss a strategy to cope with the situation. Of the total cases in the state, 51 are from Bengaluru. The state capital has been declared a ‘hot-spot.’ During the meeting at Vidhana Soudha, the CM is expected to brief the attendees about measures taken by the state government and Centre, and to seek their cooperation to fight the pandemic.