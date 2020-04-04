STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Coronavirus: Testing times ahead for Mysuru

As per norms, these individuals are tested on the 12th day of their quarantine and the primary contacts meet the criteria, said Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Shankar on Friday.

Published: 04th April 2020 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: It is testing time for Mysuru ahead as the district has so far identified 263 primary contacts of all the patients from Mysuru who will be tested for COVID-19 in the coming days.

Revealing this, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Shankar said that according to the norms, these individuals will be tested on the 12th day of their quarantine and so far, out of this the contacts of the first patient from Nanjangud Pharma company (p 52) have completed this criteria and they are being tested and the rest will be done in the coming days.

He also clarified that the contacts of patients 111 and 112 that were declared positive on Thursday evening are yet to be traced.

Meanwhile, sources say that from the people who attended the Nizammudin Tablighi Jamaat congregation from Mysuru, on Friday ten samples have been sent for testing and results are likely to be released by Saturday.

Commenting on this, the DC at an interaction with reporters said that a total of three people connected to Nizammudin Tablighi Jamaat congregation are under quarantine and apart from those who attended the controversial congregation on March second week, as a precautionary measure, those from the city who visited the Markaz in January and February also has been put under quarantine and will be under screening centre at COVID hospital of Mysuru for testing and their results are expected shortly.

He also came strongly against the incident of protest against housing those under quarantine at a designated lodge in Devaraja Mohalla and said that they are also humans with families at home and such actions are not desired and asked people to cooperate. 

Meanwhile, amidst fears of community transmission following the Nanjangud pharma factory debacle, sources say that already one round of random testing by ICMR on persons with flu symptoms and respiratory issues from across Mysuru has already been done and they will be doing yet another round of it by collecting ten random samples from across the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Nanjangud Pharma company
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp