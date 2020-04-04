Coronavirus: Testing times ahead for Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: It is testing time for Mysuru ahead as the district has so far identified 263 primary contacts of all the patients from Mysuru who will be tested for COVID-19 in the coming days.

Revealing this, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Shankar said that according to the norms, these individuals will be tested on the 12th day of their quarantine and so far, out of this the contacts of the first patient from Nanjangud Pharma company (p 52) have completed this criteria and they are being tested and the rest will be done in the coming days.

He also clarified that the contacts of patients 111 and 112 that were declared positive on Thursday evening are yet to be traced.

Meanwhile, sources say that from the people who attended the Nizammudin Tablighi Jamaat congregation from Mysuru, on Friday ten samples have been sent for testing and results are likely to be released by Saturday.

Commenting on this, the DC at an interaction with reporters said that a total of three people connected to Nizammudin Tablighi Jamaat congregation are under quarantine and apart from those who attended the controversial congregation on March second week, as a precautionary measure, those from the city who visited the Markaz in January and February also has been put under quarantine and will be under screening centre at COVID hospital of Mysuru for testing and their results are expected shortly.

He also came strongly against the incident of protest against housing those under quarantine at a designated lodge in Devaraja Mohalla and said that they are also humans with families at home and such actions are not desired and asked people to cooperate.

Meanwhile, amidst fears of community transmission following the Nanjangud pharma factory debacle, sources say that already one round of random testing by ICMR on persons with flu symptoms and respiratory issues from across Mysuru has already been done and they will be doing yet another round of it by collecting ten random samples from across the district.