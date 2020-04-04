STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Covid moves further into Karnataka's hinterland

70-year-old oil merchant dies in Bagalkot, may have contracted virus from his son who works at software firm in Bengaluru

Published: 04th April 2020 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

A ‘No Entry’ sign kept in front of an area in Old Bagalkot town, which the district administration declared as a ‘Quarantine Zone’ on Friday | EXPRESS

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

BAGALKOT: 70-year-old patient from Bagalkot, who had tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, died on Friday evening, district authorities confirmed. The victim, a resident of old Bagalkot town, was an oil merchant. Strangely, he did not have any history of travelling abroad or coming in contact with any of the infected persons. But he developed the symptoms after his son, who works at a software company in Bengaluru, visited the family. The district administration had sent his three throat swabs for testing on Wednesday.

While two were negative, one returned positive. Deputy Commissioner Capt Dr K Rajendra said, “Though the state has been reporting COVID cases for the last four week, this is the first case in the district.” He said, “A week ago, his son came home. We suspect that he developed the symptoms only after coming in contact with his son. We are collecting throat swabs of the entire family, including his son. Soon after the test came positive, we placed all his family members and relatives under quarantine at the district hospital.

A team is also on the job to trace the people who came in contact with him.” Superintendent of Police P Lokesh Jagalasar said, “As there is a chance of contamination, we have cordoned off areas around the locality where the infected person stayed. A special team is being formed to enforce the guidelines issued by higher authorities. We have ordered all the shops in old Bagalkot town to shut and the daily market will not open from tomorrow (Saturday) till further orders.

” A health bulletin issued by the district administration stated that 168 people are under observation. Of them, 154 are under home quarantine, while 14 are under isolation at the state-run hospital. The district administration has also identified 17 people who took part in the Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin and four of them have been put under quarantine. The remaining 13 are yet to return to the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp