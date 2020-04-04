STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Siddaramaiah seeks probe into Nanjangud cases

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah directed the district administration to find out the cause for the spread of coronavirus  in the Nanjangud pharmaceutical company.

Published: 04th April 2020 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Siddaramaiah leaves the DC’s officie after a meeting with officials on the COVID-19 preparations in Mysuru on Friday | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah directed the district administration to find out the cause for the spread of coronavirus  in the Nanjangud pharmaceutical company.

Speaking to media persons after holding a review meeting at the deputy commissioner’s office, he said that DC Abhiram G Shankar suspects that a container from China may be behind the outbreak. 

He said that a sample from the container has been sent to a laboratory. “We are waiting for the reports to know the exact reason,” he said. Siddaramaiah said that those who took part in the Tablighi Jamaat meet in New Delhi Delhi must co-operate and home quarantine themselves.

He said that district officials should ensure that people get food grains, have a stock of seeds and fertilisers to take up farming  activities. Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to light lamps on April5, Siddaramiah said, “Can lighting lamps cure diseases? If it can, let them do it.”

