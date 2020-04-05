STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka sees another big jump, COVID positive tally now at 144

BENGALURU/MYSURU: On a day the country witnessed the biggest single-day spike in Coronavirus cases, Karnataka too witnessed a similar trend with 16 new cases, driving up the state’s tally to 144. Of them, seven cases were from Mysuru alone, while four were from Bengaluru Urban, two from Dakshina Kannada who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, and one each from Hosapete and Udupi.

This apart, a 60-year-old man hailing from Cochin in Kerala (Patient 133-K), who had travelled to Germany and returned to Bengaluru, also tested positive. In Mysuru, of the seven who tested positive, five are the members of Tablighi Jamaat but did not attend the congregation at Nizamuddin in March.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said they (P-134 to P-138) are residents of Delhi in the age group of 19 to 54 years, and were intercepted at the Mysuru district border on March 30. All are admitted in KR Hospital, Mysuru. According to the DC, they arrived in Mysuru in January-end but left for Mandya on March 13. “They were returning to Mysuru from Mandya on March 30, but were intercepted at the district border as they were outsiders. With their travel history, we decided to keep them under quarantine and send their swabs for testing. Out of the 10 who were tested, five have tested positive,” he said. 

Be cautious in coming to conclusions’

“If the air isn’t flowing, microdroplets won’t move. And since they can’t move on their own, they stay in place for some time,” Yamakawa explained. “What is important is to create two openings. Do this at least once an hour,” says Tateda. However, studies done so far are all contradictory of each other. Whilst LAN showed viral RNA around hospital locations, there was no proof of infectivity from these particles.

Singapore studies did not favour airborne particles. WHO till date maintains droplet transmission over airborne transmission. “Since this is a new disease, emerging evidence will be dynamic and we need to be cautious in coming to conclusions. Any aerolisation procedure on a COVID- 19 patient needs full personal protective equipment. Wearing mask in public may reduce your chances of transmission to others.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been under pressure from the USA to advise people to wear masks in public. This is a departure from what was being advocated till date,” said Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD and Consultant - Respiratory Medicine and Sleep Medicine, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road.

