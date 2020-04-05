Tiger turf Shettihalli wildlife sanctuary up in flames

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gajanur Range in Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuary, Shivamogga district, home to resident tigers and a rich prey population, has sustained burning of ground vegetation in its critical wildlife habitat. District forest officials said all action was initiated as soon as a fire alert was received three days back. In fact, in the last five-six days, Karnataka has seen a rise in forest fires across the state and so Shivamogga too has seen a rise, forest officials added.

However, activists alleged that almost 120 acres near Mudkisattabylu of Gajanur wildlife range was engulfed by fire. They added, “Some field staff from Sakarebailu Elephant Camp were responsible as they usually light dried ground vegetation for searching and taking their elephants back to camp. In the process, fire spread fast resulting in precious loss of ground vegetation.

” Shivamogga wildlife division DCF I M Nagaraj said, “Fire is isolated and not so much as claimed by activists. Also mahouts of the Sakarebailu camp are not responsible for the fire. We have three vehicles and 30 members to manage the situation.” Mudkisattabylu is in the heart of the sanctuary and is nearly 5km from human settlements in all directions.

Activists said, “As per annual plan, Gajanur range has sufficient funds for hiring of fire watchers/ additional vehicles and firefighting equipment. A sum of Rs 5 lakh was sanctioned for this range, but neither manpower nor equipment was hired. Permanent forest watchers are struggling to control the fire in the absence of fire watchers.

” Shivamogga Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Srinivasulu said funds have been released but not what they had asked for. “The activists are claiming fire in 120 acres - if they provide the evidence, it will be looked into. We have taken all measures to control the fire when an alert was received. It is demoralizing for the field staff when they are targeted.”