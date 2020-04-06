STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CM BS Yediyurappa warns of huge danger in violating lockdown norms

Referring to this, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said vigil was high on the roads as there was concern that a group of people may carry out a torchlight procession at 9 pm Sunday. 

Published: 06th April 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

CM BS Yediyurappa at a meeting on COVID-19 at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has expressed concern over the increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state and has ordered officials to ensure that a 100 per cent lockdown is implemented across the state. He also said that the issue of whether to extend the lockdown or not will be examined carefully. The CM stressed that everyone should strictly follow the rules during the lockdown and people should keep in mind that there is a huge danger if they violate the regulations. “Everyone should understand this. The ball is now in the people’s court”, he said.

Pointing out that the Prime Minister had ordered a lockdown till April 14 in the interest of the nation, Yediyurappa said there was an increase in COVID-19 positive cases from Bangalore Urban, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru and Bidar districts. The government had taken several precautionary measures such as closing down borders, restricting movement of people, ensuring that there are no congregations at public and religious places, he added.

On Sunday evening, many people including employees of media houses, got a taste of the heightened security at several places across the city, despite vehicles having passes bearing the QR code issued by the police department. Several roads were completely barricades and vehicles turned back. Referring to this, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said vigil was high on the roads as there was concern that a group of people may carry out a torchlight procession at 9 pm Sunday. 

When asked about newspaper vehicles being stopped on Sunday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister  Suresh Kumar said he would speak to the police commissioner about it. Asked if essential supplies like milk and groceries will be affected henceforth if the lockdown is more stringent, Kumar said, “Stringent does not mean that essential supplies will be affected.’’ 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
B S Yediyurappa
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp