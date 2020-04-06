CM BS Yediyurappa warns of huge danger in violating lockdown norms

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has expressed concern over the increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state and has ordered officials to ensure that a 100 per cent lockdown is implemented across the state. He also said that the issue of whether to extend the lockdown or not will be examined carefully. The CM stressed that everyone should strictly follow the rules during the lockdown and people should keep in mind that there is a huge danger if they violate the regulations. “Everyone should understand this. The ball is now in the people’s court”, he said.

Pointing out that the Prime Minister had ordered a lockdown till April 14 in the interest of the nation, Yediyurappa said there was an increase in COVID-19 positive cases from Bangalore Urban, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru and Bidar districts. The government had taken several precautionary measures such as closing down borders, restricting movement of people, ensuring that there are no congregations at public and religious places, he added.

On Sunday evening, many people including employees of media houses, got a taste of the heightened security at several places across the city, despite vehicles having passes bearing the QR code issued by the police department. Several roads were completely barricades and vehicles turned back. Referring to this, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said vigil was high on the roads as there was concern that a group of people may carry out a torchlight procession at 9 pm Sunday.

When asked about newspaper vehicles being stopped on Sunday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said he would speak to the police commissioner about it. Asked if essential supplies like milk and groceries will be affected henceforth if the lockdown is more stringent, Kumar said, “Stringent does not mean that essential supplies will be affected.’’