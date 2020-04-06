STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Feeding the hungry at hospitals

Six volunteers under the umbrella of Our National Welfare Trust are for the past one week providing food to attendees of COVID-19 patients at various Bengaluru government hospitals.

Published: 06th April 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

What started as a pilot project is now feeding many hungry souls. It has turned out to be a saviour for hundreds of the people, especially those who are not from the southern metropolis and do not have kin in the city.  

“The attenders in the hospitals require food, as in some hospitals canteens are shut. There is no place to go, and even eateries outside closed. Many of them are not aware of how to order food online, or they do not have adequate money. So we are going to these places and providing them food,” says Noor Mohammad Khalid, IT Consultant and a member of the volunteer group.

“Apart from the government hospitals, we even give food to attenders in Shifa Hospital on Queen’s Road where many have benefited as well.”The volunteers have covered Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bowring Hospital and Victoria Hospital, so far.As many as 500 packets of dal-rice and pulao are daily dispatched to the hospitals for which a contractor charges them `15,000 daily. The money is being pooled by this group of volunteers.  

“We plan to continue this till a time this problem gets solved. The best part is that we have got vehicle passes from the police to have the food delivered to the hospitals. Apart from the hospitals, we have even started providing food to daily wage workers, besides people living in slums,” Khalid says, detailing the plan of the group.

Another Good Samaritan, Beijing Bites director Mohammad Ibrahim Akram, is preparing food in some of his franchises for the needy.“We have some volunteers who pick food packets and deliver them. They have given it to NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences) hospital attenders, old age homes, migrant workers, and slum dwellers. We have given more than 1,500 packets of food so far,” Akram says.“We are all going through a tough time now, and we need to be together, helping each other out,” he asserts.

COVID-19
