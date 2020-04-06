Five of seven new cases linked to Markaz, Karnataka count now stands at 151

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seven new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Karnataka on Sunday, taking the state’s total to 151 cases from its overnight tally of 144. Five of the seven who tested positive had either attended or accompanied participants at the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi between March 13 and 18.

The Health and Family Welfare Department’s evening bulletin said Patients 145 and 146 are a couple aged 68 and 62, residents of Madiwala in Bengaluru, who had travelled to Dubai and returned to the city on March 22. Both were in quarantine at Akash Hospital in Bengaluru and had remained asymptomatic so far. Their test results arrived on Sunday showing them as positive for COVID-19.

The others — Patients 147 to 151 — had either attended the Tablighi Jamaat event or accompanied them to the national capital. Patients 147 to 150 are all from Raibagh, Belagavi, aged 36 (female), 40 (male), 67 (female) and 41 (female), respectively. All of them have been are isolated at district hospitals in Belagavi.

Patient 151 had returned from the Delhi event and was quarantined at MDRS, Ballari.

BBMP’s fever clinics have screened 1,839 so far

So far, the 41-year-old male from Ballari has remained asymptomatic.Meanwhile, Patient 14, a 35-year-old male who had returned from US on March 10, has recovered and was discharged on Sunday. The state’s tally of 151 includes four deaths and 12 discharges.

ICMR issues advisory

The Indian Council of Medical Research has issued an advisory to start rapid antibody-based blood test for COVID-19 as a strategy for areas reporting clusters (containment zone) and in large migration, gathering/evacuee centres.

243 screened at fever clinics

At the 31 Fever Clinics of BBMP, 243 people were screened on April 4 and till date 1,839 people have been screened. Home Quarantine Enforcement squads have quarantined 10 persons in institutions on April 4 based on complaints received from the public. So far, 371 people have been shifted from home quarantine to institutional quarantine.

Around the state

4 more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday taking the count to seven in Belagavi district.

A video clip of a man, who was quarantined at the civil hospital in Belagavi, dancing while claiming that he has tested positive for coronavirus, has caught authorities off guard.

Kodagu police have traced nine moulvis from the Shura Tabligh Jamaat of Gujarat and shifted them to a quarantine centre.

A Dubai-returned man has been booked by police for violating home quarantine rules as he tested positve in Udupi.