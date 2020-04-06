STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Foresters unearth poaching racket in Shivamogga, one of gang held 

The Shivamogga forest officials have made a breakthrough by unearthing a gang who were hunting and poaching a lot of wildlife species.  

Published: 06th April 2020 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Forest staffers seized a large number of animal parts in Ayyanuru | EXPRESS

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Shivamogga forest officials have made a breakthrough by unearthing a gang who were hunting and poaching a lot of wildlife species. The Shivamogga forest squad and Ayyanuru range officials could catch only one offender. The main accused Uves Ahmed, who is said to be very close to district BJP leaders and was earlier a party worker, and his associates Chandru, Raghu and Santhosh are absconding.

The officials raided a farmhouse in Kumsi village in Ayyanuru in Shivamogga taluk on Saturday and recovered animal parts worth lakhs of rupees. However, deer meat had been cut, packed and dispatched. In an operation that lasted three hours, two spotted deer heads and eight legs, eight antler trophy articles, five spotted deer skins, one gun and a number of vehicles, and teak wood materials and knives were recovered. The officials arrested one Jaabir Ahamad and he was produced before the Shivamogga JMFC court. 

Based on a a tip-off from Chikkamagaluru honorary wildlife warden G Veeresh on Friday, the forest squad raided the place on Saturday morning. Forest officials said, “Investigations will continue to check their links and network. They are habitual offenders involved in hunting, meat extraction and selling of pellets and trophies. The farmhouse was their storehouse and operational command centre.” The raid operations were carried out by DCF Shankar, squad ACF Balachandra, RFO Ravi, foresters Revannasiddaiah, Hiremath,  ACF Puttenahalli and forest staffer Nagaraj.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp