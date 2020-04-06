Foresters unearth poaching racket in Shivamogga, one of gang held 

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Shivamogga forest officials have made a breakthrough by unearthing a gang who were hunting and poaching a lot of wildlife species. The Shivamogga forest squad and Ayyanuru range officials could catch only one offender. The main accused Uves Ahmed, who is said to be very close to district BJP leaders and was earlier a party worker, and his associates Chandru, Raghu and Santhosh are absconding.

The officials raided a farmhouse in Kumsi village in Ayyanuru in Shivamogga taluk on Saturday and recovered animal parts worth lakhs of rupees. However, deer meat had been cut, packed and dispatched. In an operation that lasted three hours, two spotted deer heads and eight legs, eight antler trophy articles, five spotted deer skins, one gun and a number of vehicles, and teak wood materials and knives were recovered. The officials arrested one Jaabir Ahamad and he was produced before the Shivamogga JMFC court.

Based on a a tip-off from Chikkamagaluru honorary wildlife warden G Veeresh on Friday, the forest squad raided the place on Saturday morning. Forest officials said, “Investigations will continue to check their links and network. They are habitual offenders involved in hunting, meat extraction and selling of pellets and trophies. The farmhouse was their storehouse and operational command centre.” The raid operations were carried out by DCF Shankar, squad ACF Balachandra, RFO Ravi, foresters Revannasiddaiah, Hiremath, ACF Puttenahalli and forest staffer Nagaraj.