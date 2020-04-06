Sand mafia makes hay while the virus thrives

RAGHOTTA M KOPPAR By

Express News Service

GADAG: The 21-day lockdown, which got people to stay at home in an effort to stall the spread of COVID-19, has come as a ‘blessing’ of sorts for the sand mafia in Gadag district. With the police, tahsildar and other officials being involved in maintaining law and order during the lockdown, some miscreants – hoodwinking the authorities – have been illegally extracting and transporting sand from a graveyard at Madalli village, which is situated 14 km away from Laxmeshwar and 37 km from Gadag town.

Villagers alleged that the miscreants’ illegal activities are on since the last one week, but are not aware as to where the sand is being transported to. Meanwhile, with most of the sifting being done at night, the miscreants have unknowingly exhumed many bodies, added the villagers. The incident came to light on Saturday when a villager, heading to his farm, noticed a big pit and body parts.

He immediately informed the gram panchayat members, who visited the spot and alerted the tahsildar. Miscreants had dug a 15-feet, 200-metre long pit. Laxmeshwar tahsildar Bhramaramba Gubbishetty said, “Villagers say they do not know who has done it. Some support them, while others fear to tell their name. Our officials have visited the place and we will send details to the DC in a day or two.” A villager on the condition of anonymity said, “Some people come from outside and transport sand from the graveyard. Last year, a visiting officer said that sand to the tune of Rs 4-5 crore is illegally transported.”