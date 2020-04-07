STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Eight from Kyrgyzstan booked in Karnataka for violating visa rules, put under quarantine

All the eight foreigners reportedly visited Delhi for the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in March and later returned to Bidar.

Published: 07th April 2020 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

An isolation ward for treating coronavirus cases at the District Hospital in Bidar

By Express News Service

BIDAR: Bidar police have booked a case under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act 1946 against eight people for violating visa rules, said Superintendent of Police Nagesh BL here on Tuesday.

The foreigners from Kyrgyzstan had come to Bidar on a tourist visa. Cases have been booked against four of them in Gandhi Gunj police station while the remaining four  cases were booked at Town Police station.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

All the eight foreigners reportedly visited Delhi for the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in March and later returned to Bidar.

They have been quarantined at the Ratkalpur Markaz home in Bidar, said police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bidar Kyrgysztan Tablighi Jamaat Karnataka
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp