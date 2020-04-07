Eight from Kyrgyzstan booked in Karnataka for violating visa rules, put under quarantine

By Express News Service

BIDAR: Bidar police have booked a case under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act 1946 against eight people for violating visa rules, said Superintendent of Police Nagesh BL here on Tuesday.

The foreigners from Kyrgyzstan had come to Bidar on a tourist visa. Cases have been booked against four of them in Gandhi Gunj police station while the remaining four cases were booked at Town Police station.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

All the eight foreigners reportedly visited Delhi for the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in March and later returned to Bidar.

They have been quarantined at the Ratkalpur Markaz home in Bidar, said police.