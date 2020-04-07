STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Vendors can prepare meals, forum tells govt

Since anganwadis are shut and parents have extra mouths to feed, community kitchens will benefit a range of people. 

Published: 07th April 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To put the skills of street food vendors to the best use, members of the civil society and researchers have proposed a model to the state government, wherein these vendors will be employed at community kitchens to feed the needy.

While the government has given contracts to different companies for cooked food production, the Bengaluru Jilla Beedhi Vyapari Sanghatanegala Okkuta, a registered federation of street vendors, proposed that community kitchens also be set up to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak. This way, not only do the vendors get to eat fresh food, but also get an income during the crisis.

The federation has proposed that this model, which is being followed in other sates, be implemented in all wards in Bengaluru, piloting it in two wards before it is implemented everywhere else.Volunteers, who are distributing food demand a food security system.

“On a regular day, street vendors dish out few lakh meals. Now, they help the government run community kitchens,” said Vinay K Sreenivasa, member of NGO Naavu Bharateeyaru.

Cooked meals are also crucial for those sending their children to anganwadis. Since anganwadis are shut and parents have extra mouths to feed, community kitchens will benefit a range of people. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp