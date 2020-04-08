STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ensure facilities at relief camps for migrants, says Karnataka HC

The bench also asked the state to consider temporarily housing people at schools, community halls, bus stands and railway stations, where toilet facilities are available.

Published: 08th April 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

A group of volunteers at a slum in Bengaluru on Sunday

A group of volunteers at a slum in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The  Karnataka High Court has asked the state to ensure the setting up of relief camps to house migrants, the homeless and those stranded due to non-availability of transport. The BBMP and other urban local bodies are to identify such persons. Holding special sitting via video conference to hear PILs, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna also said that the state government and all urban local authorities must coordinate with CREDAI and other building associations to ensure that constructions workers stranded at sites or other places be taken care of.

The bench also asked the state to consider temporarily housing people at schools, community halls, bus stands and railway stations, where toilet facilities are available. This, after the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority’s counsel BV Vidyulatha pointed out that around 2,000 migrants working around the Majestic area are living on footpaths. In the case of Mysuru, the Authority submitted a report to the court in which it found that shelters for migrants lack basic facilities such as toilets and drinking water.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka High Court relief camps Migrant Workers COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp