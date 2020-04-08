Ensure facilities at relief camps for migrants, says Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has asked the state to ensure the setting up of relief camps to house migrants, the homeless and those stranded due to non-availability of transport. The BBMP and other urban local bodies are to identify such persons. Holding special sitting via video conference to hear PILs, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna also said that the state government and all urban local authorities must coordinate with CREDAI and other building associations to ensure that constructions workers stranded at sites or other places be taken care of.

The bench also asked the state to consider temporarily housing people at schools, community halls, bus stands and railway stations, where toilet facilities are available. This, after the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority’s counsel BV Vidyulatha pointed out that around 2,000 migrants working around the Majestic area are living on footpaths. In the case of Mysuru, the Authority submitted a report to the court in which it found that shelters for migrants lack basic facilities such as toilets and drinking water.