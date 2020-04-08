Ping-pong Twitter battle over BSY’s call against communalising corona

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was at the centre of a twitter battle of hashtags -- against and in support of him -- on Tuesday. A day after he warned of severe action against any attempt to vilify Muslims over the COVID-19 outbreak, scores of Twitter users expressed anger and disappointment against BS Yediyurappa, accusing him of appeasing minorities. The hashtag #WeLostHopeBSY was used by twitterati expressing anger. Even as it trended, another bunch of twitter users poured in their support to the Karnataka Chief Minister with a counter hashtag #WeStandWithBSY.

Interestingly, most twitter users who were baiting Yediyurappa have claimed, in their twitter profiles, to be staunch supporters of the BJP and RSS or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a role reversal, twitter users who have been critical of the BJP, RSS and Yediyurappa, in particular, were tweeting in support of the Chief Minister’s comments.

The #WeLostHopeBSY campaign, that started as early as 1.20am Tuesday, garnered dozens of tweets by largely BJP supporters, demanding a change of chief minister in Karnataka. Many of these tweets were addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“We repent Voting You Stop Appeasement politics #Welosthopebsy Please Change karnataka CM @PMOIndia @blsanthosh @narendramodi @AmitShah @BJP4Karnataka @BJP4India (sic)” said one tweet. “Won election and became CM asking for votes from Hindus and now threatening Hindus shame on you @BSYBJP please change CM of Karnataka @AmitShah #WeLostHopeBSY,” said another.

“Never thought you will stoop to such low to appease them #welosthopeBSY @PMOIndia @narendramodi @mepratap @blsanthosh @mla_sudhakar @sriramulubjp @BJP4India @BJP4Karnataka,” said a tweet from another user, who identified himself as an RSS swayamsevak on his twitter bio.

By 10am, a counter-campaign in support of BS Yediyurappa had begun. “Any efforts to malign the BSY image by the hate factory of #BJP will have to pay huge price in the coming days. #WeStandWithBSY#@BSYBJP Go ahead sir. People will bless you for protecting the voiceless. (sic)” said one tweet. “Dear @BJP4Karnataka, take on Yediyurappa at your own peril. Hope the 2013 assembly election results are still fresh in your minds #WeStandWithBSY,” said another Twitter user.