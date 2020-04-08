STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Separate mother and child COVID ward in Mysuru 

In a proactive step, possibly a first in the country, a separate mother and child ward will be set up at Mysuru’s designated COVID-19 hospital.

A health worker on her way to work | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

MYSURU: In a proactive step, possibly a first in the country, a separate mother and child ward will be set up at Mysuru’s designated COVID-19 hospital. The proposal was made by the Mysuru DC after the city saw two women with young children being infected. Children are at high risk of contracting the virus and a dedicated ward will come of use, sources said.

The wards will feature facilities that are necessary for mothers and children, including a counselling facility for the mothers. The administration is also setting up a special group of volunteers, including ASHA workers, to take care of children whose parents have been infected.

Similarly, volunteers will be deployed to look after the old and differently- abled who are dependents of those afflicted with the virus.

