Separate mother and child COVID ward in Mysuru 

AJITHMS By

Express News Service

MYSURU: In a proactive step, possibly a first in the country, a separate mother and child ward will be set up at Mysuru’s designated COVID-19 hospital. The proposal was made by the Mysuru DC after the city saw two women with young children being infected. Children are at high risk of contracting the virus and a dedicated ward will come of use, sources said.

The wards will feature facilities that are necessary for mothers and children, including a counselling facility for the mothers. The administration is also setting up a special group of volunteers, including ASHA workers, to take care of children whose parents have been infected.

Similarly, volunteers will be deployed to look after the old and differently- abled who are dependents of those afflicted with the virus.