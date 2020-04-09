10 new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, one more death due to coronavirus

By PTI

BENGALURU: An 80-year-old woman from Gadag district became the sixth COVID-19 fatality in Karnataka, where 10 new positive cases were confirmed, pushing the tally in the state to 191, the health department said on Thursday.

The elderly woman died on April 8 in Gadag, the department said in its mid-day situation update.

Confirming that her reports tested positive on April 7, officials had said, she had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

The fresh cases have been reported in the state from last evening to this noon.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

Till date, 191 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed, which includes 6 deaths and 28 discharges, the update said.

Among the 10 positive cases, eight are contacts of patients who have already tested positive- one each from Belagavi, Mandya and Chikkaballapura; , two from Mysuru, and three from Bagalkote; while two from Bengaluru city are with a travel history to Delhi.

Three cases from Bagalkote are children- two boys of 4 and 13 years of age, and the girls is 9 years old.